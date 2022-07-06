Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks re-sign Bobby Portis Jr.

(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bobby Portis Jr. has officially re-signed with the Milwaukee Bucks as of Wednesday afternoon.

The 27-year-old, 6′10″ forward is coming off a season of career highs in 2021-22, including an average of 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 28.2 minutes per game, according to the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Bobby is a valuable member of our organization and a crucial part of our success,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “He is an elite three-point shooter, can score from all areas of the floor and makes an impact with his defense, rebounding, energy and effort. Bobby has embraced Bucks fans and they’ve embraced him back, and we’re excited to have him return to Milwaukee.”

In just his second season, Portis shot 47.9% from the field, 39.3% from three and 75.2% from the free-throw line, between his 72 appearances and 59 starts, says the Milwaukee Bucks. He also recorded 24 double-doubles.

Five days ago Portis tweeted, “Thank you Milwaukee for the endless love and support! Blessed beyond measures!” with the hashtags “underdog” and “4 more years.”

Following the official announcement, he sent out another tweet with the word “Home.”

This next season will mark his eighth in the NBA.

