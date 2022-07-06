MPD: Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Madison crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A weekend wreck on Madison’s near east side sent a driver to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the police department reports.

His SUV struck a curb early Sunday morning and rolled several times before crashing into a pole, according to the Madison Police Department. Its incident report indicates the 34-year-old was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 2:20 a.m. to the intersection of Packers Ave. and Commercial Ave. where firefighters needed to cut the driver out of the SUV before rushing him to the hospital.

The report noted that evidence of drug use were found at the scene. MPD intends to cite the driver for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failure to control a vehicle. Its investigation is still ongoing.

