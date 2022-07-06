Advertisement

MPD: Driver tops 100 mph on Madison Beltline, nearly hits other vehicle

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison police officer tried stopping a car seen flying down the Beltline at triple-digit speeds over the weekend, but soon broke off the chase after the fleeing driver nearly hit another vehicle, the police department reports.

The officer clocked the driver going 102 mph around 5 p.m. on Sunday along the southern stretch of the highway, between Whitney Way and Verona Road, nearly doubling the 55-mph speed limit and tried pulling it over, the Madison Police Department stated.

The car kept going and officers ended the chase at the Verona Road interchange when the driver nearly hit a vehicle on the exit ramp, according to the incident report. They eventually found the car abandoned in the 5600 block of King James Way.

Speaking to the car’s owner, she told investigators that she had loaned it to someone earlier that day. At this time, no citations have been issued and nobody has been arrested in connection with the incident.

In its incident report, the Madison Police Department reminded residents of its commitment, as part of its 2022 Summer Strategic Plan, to ending hazardous driving at key locations in the city, including on the Beltline.

More information on the effort is available here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Church’s front door and signage were damaged by graffiti.
Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message
🎆🎇 Find your Fourth of July fireworks shows (and postponements ⛈⛈)
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse
Monkeypox Gfx
Wisconsin’s first case of monkeypox found in Dane Co.
Three arrested after large search on Madison’s east side

Latest News

A gun and target symbol.
MPD: Madison man arrested after firing bullet into upstairs apartment
Downtown Madison
Wisconsin businesses indicate pessimism about the economy in survey
The Juneteenth flag flies over the Wisconsin state capitol, on June 18, 2021.
Biden signs flag order honoring Highland Park victims
Many healthcare workers claimed during testimony that understaffing and turnover can lead to...
Frontline nurses and caregivers testify to staffing shortages, impact on care in subcommittee meeting