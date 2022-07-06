MPD: Driver tops 100 mph on Madison Beltline, nearly hits other vehicle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison police officer tried stopping a car seen flying down the Beltline at triple-digit speeds over the weekend, but soon broke off the chase after the fleeing driver nearly hit another vehicle, the police department reports.

The officer clocked the driver going 102 mph around 5 p.m. on Sunday along the southern stretch of the highway, between Whitney Way and Verona Road, nearly doubling the 55-mph speed limit and tried pulling it over, the Madison Police Department stated.

The car kept going and officers ended the chase at the Verona Road interchange when the driver nearly hit a vehicle on the exit ramp, according to the incident report. They eventually found the car abandoned in the 5600 block of King James Way.

Speaking to the car’s owner, she told investigators that she had loaned it to someone earlier that day. At this time, no citations have been issued and nobody has been arrested in connection with the incident.

In its incident report, the Madison Police Department reminded residents of its commitment, as part of its 2022 Summer Strategic Plan, to ending hazardous driving at key locations in the city, including on the Beltline.

