MPD: Madison man arrested after firing bullet into upstairs apartment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bullet fired from one Madison apartment over the weekend ended up inside the closet of the apartment upstairs, according to a police report.

The person who fired the shot was taken into custody following the incident and booked into the Dane Co. jail. The Madison Police Department report did not state why the suspect fired the bullet through his ceiling; however, the allegations against him indicate investigators believe he was intoxicated at the time.

According to police, officers arrested the man after responding around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday to the 900 block of W. Badger Rd. They found a bullet hole in his ceiling and traced the bullet to the apartment upstairs. No one was in that home at the time.

The suspect was booked on counts of operating a firearm while intoxicated and criminal damage to property. In the process of arresting him, officers also took five guns from the apartment, the report added.

The police department’s investigation remains ongoing.

