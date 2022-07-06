Advertisement

“No one is immune” | Parisi, Rhodes-Conway on Highland Park suspect coming to Madison

Police said the Highland Park, Illinois, shooting suspect fled to Madison, Wisconsin, and considered shooting there. (Source: CNN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Shortly after investigators in Illinois revealed that the suspected gunman in the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park had contemplated a second shooting while in the Madison area, Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi reacted to the news, calling it “a frightening reminder of the randomness of gun violence & that no one is immune.”

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway described it as “deeply disturbing” that he was here and urged further federal gun control measures.

“Here in Madison – and in cities across the country – we are doing what we can to control illegal guns, hold people accountable for gun violence and invest in violence interruption and prevention. But we cannot do this alone,” she said.

On Wednesday, a day after law enforcement reported the suspect traveled to Madison between the time of the shooting and when he was captured, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said the 22-year-old “seriously contemplated doing another shooting in Madison” but opted against it because he had not planned it out. A phone belonging to the suspect was located at a business in Middleton.

In a brief tweet thread, Parisi argued the degree of gun-related violence is primarily based on the ability of “basically anyone” to get firearms and ammunition, adding that there are other factors involved.

Parisi said the U.S. is the only developed nation in the world that encounters this level of gun violence and urged Congress and state legislatures to act, ending his statement by writing, “It’s long past time for Congress & our state legislature to do some soul searching & act to protect our residents.”

In her statement, Rhodes-Conway pointed to the recently passed federal gun control legislation, saying she is glad it passed. However, she urged Congress to go further and ban assault weapons and large-capacity magazines, declaring “weapons of war have no place in our communities.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the suspect, who has been charged with seven counts of first-degree homicide, appeared in a Lake Co. courtroom where a judge ordered him held without bond. During the hearing, prosecutors alleged he confessed to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Church’s front door and signage were damaged by graffiti.
Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message
🎆🎇 Find your Fourth of July fireworks shows (and postponements ⛈⛈)
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse
Monkeypox Gfx
Wisconsin’s first case of monkeypox found in Dane Co.
The investigation into the Highland Park mass shooting continues.
Police: July 4 parade shooting suspect traveled to Madison area

Latest News

A phone belonging to the suspect in the Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park was found at a...
Phone found at Middleton auto shop in Highland Park shooting investigation
An adult woman was found in the water
Body of 61-year-old woman found in Mississippi River near Winona
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Robert ÒBobbyÓ E. Crimo III, 21, who is charged with seven counts first-degree murder, appears...
Highland Park shooter contemplated shooting in Madison-area