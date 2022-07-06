“No one is immune” | Parisi, Rhodes-Conway on Highland Park suspect coming to Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Shortly after investigators in Illinois revealed that the suspected gunman in the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park had contemplated a second shooting while in the Madison area, Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi reacted to the news, calling it “a frightening reminder of the randomness of gun violence & that no one is immune.”

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway described it as “deeply disturbing” that he was here and urged further federal gun control measures.

“Here in Madison – and in cities across the country – we are doing what we can to control illegal guns, hold people accountable for gun violence and invest in violence interruption and prevention. But we cannot do this alone,” she said.

On Wednesday, a day after law enforcement reported the suspect traveled to Madison between the time of the shooting and when he was captured, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said the 22-year-old “seriously contemplated doing another shooting in Madison” but opted against it because he had not planned it out. A phone belonging to the suspect was located at a business in Middleton.

The fact that the Highland Park shooter was in Madison is a frightening reminder of the often randomness of gun violence & that no one is immune. Ours is the only developed nation in the world dealing w/ this level of gun violence,

Until our state legislature & Congress get serious about enacting common sense gun laws, these tragedies will continue. It’s long past time for Congress & our state legislature to do some soul searching & act to protect our residents.

In a brief tweet thread, Parisi argued the degree of gun-related violence is primarily based on the ability of “basically anyone” to get firearms and ammunition, adding that there are other factors involved.

Parisi said the U.S. is the only developed nation in the world that encounters this level of gun violence and urged Congress and state legislatures to act, ending his statement by writing, “It’s long past time for Congress & our state legislature to do some soul searching & act to protect our residents.”

In her statement, Rhodes-Conway pointed to the recently passed federal gun control legislation, saying she is glad it passed. However, she urged Congress to go further and ban assault weapons and large-capacity magazines, declaring “weapons of war have no place in our communities.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the suspect, who has been charged with seven counts of first-degree homicide, appeared in a Lake Co. courtroom where a judge ordered him held without bond. During the hearing, prosecutors alleged he confessed to the shooting.

