Quieter & cooler Wednesday

Humidity still sticking around
Humidity still sticking around
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Highs remain in the upper 70s today, though still a bit humid
  • A few showers possible Thursday
  • Finally dry & comfortable by the weekend

Much-needed rainfall fell across southern Wisconsin yesterday, however it accumulated a little too quickly in some locations. All flood advisories have now been allowed to expire across the region. Rain totals ranged from a half inch to over two inches!

Quieter conditions are expected for today and tonight. The front that kick off thunderstorms yesterday has pushed off to the south and has stall out. It will remain to the south as a stationary front over the next 36 hours. This has also forced the heat to the south and highs today will be more comfortable in the upper 70s and lower 80s today.

TempConditionsPrecipitation
9 a.m.71°Partly Cloudy0%
12 p.m.75°Partly Cloudy0%
3 p.m.78°Partly Cloudy0%
6 p.m.76°Partly Cloudy0%
9 p.m.70°Partly Cloudy0%

A similar setup is likely Thursday as highs remain into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Another cold front will edge in from the north and make generate a few showers as it moves through. After that, we clear out the clouds as we head towards the weekend with sunshine and very pleasant temperatures and humidity levels.

