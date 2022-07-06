Small Rain Chances Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The heat and humidity has pushed just to our south and that has taken the more active weather with it. Mostly cloudy skies expected tonight with lows into the middle 60s. Thursday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies. There will be scattered showers and storms that develop as we move through the afternoon and evening. Highs expected into the lower 80s. A few storms continue Thursday night with lows in the middle 60s.

We will wrap up the work week with a slightly better chance of storms as a cold front moves through the area. Highs will be in the upper 70s. No severe weather is anticipated. This should push out Friday night as we dip back to the upper 50s. This will set the stage for a beautiful weekend. Highs on either side of 80 with mostly sunny skies and low humidity expected.

Things heat up and start to get a bit more active as we head into next week. With highs back to the middle 80s, humidity will increase and that will lead to storm chances making a return.

