Advertisement

TSA on track to find record-setting number of guns

The Transportation Security Administration reports it's on track to finding a record-setting...
The Transportation Security Administration reports it's on track to finding a record-setting number of guns at airport checkpoints this year.(CNN, WSVN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Airport security screeners are finding an average of 17 guns a day.

Officials with the Transportation Security Administration say if that pace continues, they will find more firearms this year than any other year.

The TSA reports it caught more than 3,000 guns in the first half of 2022.

The previous full-year record of 5,972 was set last year, and the TSA says more than 80% of the guns found were loaded.

According to the TSA, people can bring firearms in checked bags, but they must be in a locked, hard-sided case, unloaded and declared at the airline check-in counter.

Guns also have to be in a different case than ammo.

If a gun is discovered at a TSA checkpoint, it can result in a fine of up to $10,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Church’s front door and signage were damaged by graffiti.
Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message
🎆🎇 Find your Fourth of July fireworks shows (and postponements ⛈⛈)
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse
Monkeypox Gfx
Wisconsin’s first case of monkeypox found in Dane Co.
The investigation into the Highland Park mass shooting continues.
Police: July 4 parade shooting suspect traveled to Madison area

Latest News

Defendant Eric Holder listens during opening statements in his murder trial, Wednesday, June...
Jury finds man guilty of murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle
A suspect in the Chicago-area July 4 shooting has been charged with 7 counts of murder and more...
Madison PD to hold news conference following Highland Park shooter appearing in Dane Co.
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom...
Biden tells Brittney Griner’s wife he’s working to get her home
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
New report details missed chances to stop Uvalde shooting
Richmond's police chief said a “hero citizen” overheard a conversation indicating there was an...
Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital