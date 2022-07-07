Advertisement

16-year-old dies in Grant Co. rollover wreck

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Platteville teen died early Thursday morning when the car she was riding in went off the road in Paris Township and struck a tree, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to its report, the 16-year-old, identified as Chastity Hubbard, was riding in a 2007 Ford Five Hundred that was heading west on McAdam Road, had been seal-coated recently and was covered with the loose gravel.

Investigators determined that, shortly before 3 a.m., the driver lost control of the sedan while taking a curve and it went off the road. The sedan hit a tree and overturned, throwing Hubbard from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and another passenger suffered minor injuries and were taken to Southwest Health Center, in Platteville.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that Hubbard was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

It noted that this is the sixth traffic-related death this year in Grant Co.

