Alert issued for missing Illinois man last seen in Lafayette Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Missing Endangered Person Alert has been issued for a missing Illinois man who was last seen Thursday in Lafayette County, Wisconsin, authorities stated.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice stated that Ralph Stalesky, 84, left his home between noon and 4 p.m. from McHenry County, Illinois. The alert noted that he was seen at the South Wayne Mart Gas Station in South Wayne, Wisconsin and went westbound to leave the area.

The DOJ said Stalesky may be going to Lake Mills or Boulder Junction.

Stalesky is described as being 5′11″ tall and weighing 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Stalesky is driving a gray 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser with an Illinois license plate.

Anyone who sees him should contact the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 338-2144.

