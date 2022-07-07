Avoca man convicted of killing mother and dog

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - It took a jury less than two hours to convict an Avoca man of killing his mother and dog last year. Closing arguments wrapped up and jurors were given their final instructions shortly before noon and, by 1:40 p.m., they had notified the judge that a verdict had been reached.

Sean Pickett was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and mistreatment of animals causing death. The 22-year-old Pickett is set to be sentenced on September 20.

His trial lasted just four days, with Pickett taking the stand late Wednesday afternoon as the only witness for the defense and the state calling its final rebuttal witnesses on Thursday morning.

According to a criminal complaint, Pickett told investigators he blacked out, and thought he “was possessed” and “was hearing evil voices” in his head. He allegedly further said “there were people inside my head saying that once I kill them, that I will go to rest.”

The complaint alleges that Pickett later beat his mom with a metal bar and stabbed her. He allegedly then beat the dog and stabbed it as well.

Pickett called police on May 10, 2021, saying his mom and dog were dead inside a home on Williams Street in Avoca. When police arrived, he allegedly said his mother’s boyfriend committed the crime, and he was tied up and held hostage. Police allege that Pickett then admitted that never happened.

