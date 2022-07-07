Advertisement

BBB: Ticket scammers take advantage of summer festival goers

An iPhone that shows a likely scam caller
By Tyler Peters
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While many look forward to festivals and other events this summer, scammers are taking advantage by selling fake tickets.

According to the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau, many reports have surfaced from people who have purchased fake tickets to real events or bought tickets to events that never existed.

The Bureau says a customer in Memphis, Tennessee paid $82.50 for tickets to a “Bubble Run” in June 2022 that never happened.

The BBB highly suggests doing research, even just a little, before you buy tickets to an event.

Additionally, it’s recommended purchasing tickets with a credit card rather than a debit card. With a credit card, you can dispute the charges if the business doesn’t come through.

Some other tips include verifying an event’s contact information and watching out for prices that are likely too good to be true.

You can read the BBB’s tips for buying tickets to an event on their website. If you spot an event scam, report it to BBB’s scam tracker.

