Beloit cuts number of polling places for primary to 2

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit doesn’t think many voters will turn up for the August primary. Therefore, the city council has decided to combine all 30 wards into two polling locations, divided by the Rock River.

The polling places were included in a city statement that also included deadlines and information about absentee voting.

Beloit residents who live on the west side of the river, i.e. wards 1-11, along with 24, 25, and 26, will go to the Beloit Historical Society to vote. Everyone else will need to go to the Central Christian Church.

The statement notes this arrangement covers the August election only. Anyone who is not sure where they should vote can find their ward number and polling location at myvote.wi.gov.

For those not planning to head to the voting booth on August 9, the city provided the deadlines for voting absentee. Absentee votes can be cast on the second floor of the Beloit City Hall, in the City Clerk-Treasurer’s Office.

From Tuesday, July 26, through Thursday, August 4, people will be able to vote between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. every weekday. On the Friday before Election Day absentee ballots will accepted until 5 p.m. People can also submit their ballots by mail, with the important dates listed below.

In its statement, the city emphasized that absentee ballots should not be placed in any City Hall drop boxes. Doing so risks the votes not being counted.

Important Deadlines:

Deadline to register by mail or online: July 20

Deadline to register at City Hall: 5 p.m. Aug. 5 (you can still register at the polls)

Deadline to request an absentee ballot: 5 p.m. Aug. 4

Deadline for absentee ballots to be in the clerk’s office: 8 p.m. Aug. 9 (this does not mean postmarked or in the mail – it means in the clerk’s office)

