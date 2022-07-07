Boil order in Fitchburg for portion of the city

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg officials are urging people in a section of the city to boil their water before drinking it. They also recommend boiling in several other instances.

The boil order covers Greenfield area (see map below). It is expected to last until Saturday; however, the city will issue a statement when people will no longer need to boil their water.

The public works department attributed the order to a recent loss of pressure in its South Water System. In response, its crews increased chlorination levels in the wells. They have also taken biological samples to check on bacteriological samples, per Dept. of Natural Resources regulations.

The boiling will kill any bacteria or other organisms in the water.

The City of Fitchburg issued a boil order for the Greenfield portion of the city, on July 7, 2022. (City of Fitchburg)

The city’s recommendations for people in the Greenfield area (from the city’s statement):

Do NOT drink the water without boiling water first (emphasis theirs), either: Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for ten minutes, then let it cool Use bottled water

Boiled or bottled water should also be used for” Making ice Brushing teeth Washing dishes Preparing food



The city confirmed that the boil order is not related to one of the well’s being shut down, which prompted last week’s request that people only use their sprinklers during cooler hours.

