Boscobel police warn ‘copy money’ is popping up

Picture of copy money used in Boscobel, Wisconsin.
Picture of copy money used in Boscobel, Wisconsin.(Boscobel Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOSCOBEL, Wis. (WMTV) - A wave of fake cash is working its way across Boscobel and residents need to be vigilant, the city’s police department warned Thursday.

The bogus bills are known as ‘copy money,’ and they are designed to look realistic for use in movies or for practical jokes. They can be purchased online easily, the police department explained in a Facebook post.

While they are required by law to have markings indicating they are not real cash, some bills have made it into hands of cashiers who did not notice they were fake. Most of the funny money being used were $20 denominations; however, BPD added that they have received reports that $100 bills have been spotted.

Graphic on how to detect counterfeit bills
Graphic on how to detect counterfeit bills(Secret Service via Boscobel Police Dept.)

The police department shared images of one of the fake Andrew Jacksons along with a graphic from the Secret Service showing how to distinguish between real and counterfeit cash. Businesses are also encouraged to use counterfeit detecting pens and to look closely at larger denomination bills.

The copy money turned into the police department is being held by investigators for forensic analysis. They are also working with other law enforcement agencies to find whoever is spending the bills.

