Cubs rally against Brewers’ bullpen, win 2-1 at Milwaukee

Chicago Cubs' P.J. Higgins hits an RBI double during the ninth inning of a baseball game...
Chicago Cubs' P.J. Higgins hits an RBI double during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — P.J. Higgins hit a tiebreaking two-out double off Josh Hader in the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

After Brewers starter Corbin Burnes threw seven shutout innings, the Cubs broke through against Milwaukee’s bullpen by scoring in each of the last two frames.

The Cubs took two of three at Milwaukee and have followed a 10-game losing streak by winning four straight series.

Patrick Wisdom led off the ninth with a walk for Chicago and stole second one out later. Higgins brought home Wisdom by sending Hader’s 1-1 slider just inside the right-field line.

