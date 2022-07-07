Advertisement

Donation to fund license plate readers, cameras in City of Beloit

The cameras and license plate readers will not be used during routine traffic stops.
The City of Beloit Police Department received a donation from the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers that will provide tools to help build a safer Beloit.(City of Beloit)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A $20,000 donation will help the City of Beloit Police Department install license plate readers and cameras throughout the community to use during critical incidents.

The police department announced Thursday that it had received the funds from the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.

“We look forward to continuing our long-lasting partnership with the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers organization and also our community members as we strive to move toward our goal of creating safe neighborhoods built on trust and unity,” Chief Andre Sayles said.

The cameras and license plate readers will not be used during routine traffic stops.

Cameras already installed in the community have helped lead to the arrest of suspects wanted for violent crimes, according to the agency.

