Fitchburg’s boil order lifted Friday

(MGN / Pixabay)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg officials have lifted the boil notice and associated boiling recommendations that was issued Thursday for a portion of the city.

The boil order covered the Greenfield area (see map below). It was expected to last until Saturday; however, the city said at the time it would issue a statement when people will no longer need to boil their water. That statement came Friday afternoon.

The public works department attributed the order to a recent loss of pressure in its South Water System. In response, its crews increased chlorination levels in the wells. They have also taken biological samples to check on bacteriological samples, per Dept. of Natural Resources regulations. The boiling is designed to kill any bacteria or other organisms in the water.

According to its update, the tests of the bacteriological samples, performed by the Lab of Hygiene, confirmed the water was safe.

The city reported the boil order was lifted in a tweet posted Friday around 12:15 p.m.

The City of Fitchburg issued a boil order for the Greenfield portion of the city, on July 7, 2022.(City of Fitchburg)

The city confirmed that the boil order is not related to one of the well’s being shut down, which prompted last week’s request that people only use their sprinklers during cooler hours.

