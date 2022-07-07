Advertisement

Gov. Evers announces $163 million to improve local roads and policing

Gov. Evers and WisDOT are set to use the third-quarter payment on improving transportation safety and opportunity.
FILE — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly...
FILE — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the governor's State of the State speech at the state Capitol Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Behind Evers is Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, left, R-Rochester, and Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield. The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature plans to send a dozen election and voting bills to Evers in an attempt to mollify backers of former President Donald Trump who falsely believe the 2020 election was stolen from him. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)(andy manis | AP)
By Elizabeth Karnowski
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) shared that municipalities across the state received more than $163 million in the third quarterly payments for General Transportation, Connecting Highway, and Expressway Policing Aids.

The third-quarter payments were made on July 5 and consisted of General Transportation Aids, Connecting Highway Aids and Expressway Policing Aids.

General Transportation Aids cover the costs of constructing, maintaining, and operating roads and streets under local jurisdiction. Connecting Highway Aids reimburse municipalities for maintenance and traffic control of certain state highways and municipalities. Expressway Policing Aids helps the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department with the costs of patrolling expressways within the county.

Secretary Craig Thompson, WisDOT Secretary, said the agency is committed to working closely with local partners and to make wise investments that will strengthen Wisconsin’s transportation infrastructure.

“Transportation improvements that increase safety, economic opportunity and quality of life start with our local roads,” Thompson said.

For 2022, local governments will receive more than $515 million in general transportation aids to support transportation-related projects. This is a 2% increase over allocations during the 2021 calendar year. The grand total of the third quarter payment came out to be $163,388,841.73.

Total funding for all WisDOT Local Programs makes up almost one-third of the state transportation budget.

