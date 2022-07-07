Madison Common Council to vote on grant supporting electric grid efficiency changes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over $5 million in grants is set to be awarded to partners of the City of Madison to go toward making facilities more energy efficient.

The Madison Common Council will have a final vote on the grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Connected Communities initiative at its meeting on July 12, which makes changes to the city’s electric grid to help cut costs and emissions.

The award will help support work through 2027 to convert around 15 facilities in Madison into grid-interactive efficient buildings. The mayor’s office explained that this will help ensure the energy grid is making the most out of renewable energy, making total energy savings around 39%.

“By having facilities that are well suited to integrate with and optimize electric grid operations, we can show a pathway to effectively reducing and shifting our energy demand,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway. “Buildings are a major source of carbon emissions, but they can be part of the solution if they can be used to help our electric grid operate efficiently and maximize the use of renewable energy.”

The City will receive $1,157,855 to implement grid-interactive efficient buildings strategies in five to six municipal buildings.

The grant will get the city closer to its goal of reaching 100% renewable energy and net-zero carbon emissions for City of Madison operations by 2030, as well as community-wide by 2050.

