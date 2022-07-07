Advertisement

Madison PD take 3 into custody for alleged armed robbery

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers took multiple suspects into custody Wednesday evening after an alleged armed robbery on the city’s east side.

MPD stated that it arrived around 6:20 p.m. to a Target parking lot on the 4300 block of Lien Road for the alleged robbery and officers spotted a black sedan speeding away from the area.

Police saw the vehicle pull into a parking lot at the East Towne Mall and park, according to MPD’s report. One suspect ran away from the vehicle and entered the mall, while officers were able to take two suspects into custody in the parking lot.

MPD stated that the other suspect was taken into custody outside of a Dicks Sporting Goods store.

Authorities stated that a firearm was recovered from the first two suspects that were arrested and another was found on the third suspect. MPD expects several charges to be filed against the trio and the armed robbery investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Church’s front door and signage were damaged by graffiti.
Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message
🎆🎇 Find your Fourth of July fireworks shows (and postponements ⛈⛈)
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse
The investigation into the Highland Park mass shooting continues.
Police: July 4 parade shooting suspect traveled to Madison area
Monkeypox Gfx
Wisconsin’s first case of monkeypox found in Dane Co.

Latest News

Wisconsin court’s open records ruling decried as gutting law
Dane County Showcases Latest Phase of Project to Reduce Yahara Lakes Flooding Risk from Climate...
Second phase of Yahara flooding reduction project begins
An iPhone that shows a likely scam caller
BBB: Ticket scammers take advantage of summer festival goers
© Chairman of the Republican National Committee Reince Priebus speaks to delegates during an...
Nashville bid for GOP convention trips up in metro council