Madison PD take 3 into custody for alleged armed robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers took multiple suspects into custody Wednesday evening after an alleged armed robbery on the city’s east side.

MPD stated that it arrived around 6:20 p.m. to a Target parking lot on the 4300 block of Lien Road for the alleged robbery and officers spotted a black sedan speeding away from the area.

Police saw the vehicle pull into a parking lot at the East Towne Mall and park, according to MPD’s report. One suspect ran away from the vehicle and entered the mall, while officers were able to take two suspects into custody in the parking lot.

MPD stated that the other suspect was taken into custody outside of a Dicks Sporting Goods store.

Authorities stated that a firearm was recovered from the first two suspects that were arrested and another was found on the third suspect. MPD expects several charges to be filed against the trio and the armed robbery investigation is ongoing.

