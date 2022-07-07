Madison police warn of new hotspot for thefts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new hotspot for stolen vehicles has popped up in Madison. The city’s police department reported Thursday that it has seen a spike in property crimes there over the past two weeks.

The newly identified hotspot stretches south of Warner Park, between Sherman Ave. and Sheridan Dr. The incidents reported in that time include stolen vehicles, as well as items being taken from vehicles and a burglary, the Madison Police Department wrote in statement.

To combat the recent surge, MPD plans to increase patrols in the area. In addition to the extra officers in the area, the police department intends to implement two initiatives that investigators hope will identify those involved.

The statement from police also included a reminder to Hyundai and Kia owners about thieves targeting them. At least two incidents included in the new hotspot involved one of the affected vehicles, MPD noted.

The department continues to urge anyone who sees suspicious activity to call police. They also recommend talking to neighbors as a way to watch out for each other.

Finally, they remind everyone that things like open garage doors, unlocked vehicles, unattended vehicles left running, and valuables left in vehicles are catnip to would-be thieves.

This is the second time MPD warned of a hotspot on the northside. On June 20, the department cautioned about an increase in thefts, particularly of Hyundai and Kia vehicles near E. Washington Ave and Hayes Road. About a week later, a second one was found on the east side, round the N. Thompson Drive and Hwy. 30.

