Med Flight responding to crash outside DeForest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch confirmed Med Flight and other crews are responding to a crash outside DeForest Thursday afternoon.

A call reporting the crash at Portage Road and HWY V came in at 3:34 p.m.

Med Flight, DeForest Fire, DeForest police, Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol are responding, according to dispatch.

Dispatch could not confirm the exact number of injuries, stating there is at least one person injured.

