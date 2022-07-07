North Mendota Trail to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Dane County Parks are set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of a new trail through Governor Nelson State Park.

The ceremony for the new shared-use trail will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 14.

The North Mendota Trail is a 12-foot wide paved trail that connects segments on both sides of the state park via an existing underpass under County Highway M.

The path will help to alleviate safety issues for bicyclists along the highway by allowing them to ride through the state park.

“Getting outdoors is good for both the mind and the body. By collaborating with local and county governments, we are able to connect more communities to state park properties,” DNR Secretary Preston D. Cole said. “We also remain committed to keeping Wisconsinites safe on the trail while they’re recreating, commuting, and visiting our cities, towns and state park properties.”

The new trail spans about a half mile through the park and completes a four-mile segment of the North Mendota Trail.

The trail connects the Village of Waunakee and the Town of Westport. Future phases of trail construction will connect Mendota County Park and the City of Middleton.

“Dane County has been partnering with the City of Middleton, Town of Westport and the Wisconsin DNR for the past five years and has spent nearly $2.5 million on the planning and development of the North Mendota Trail,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “We are excited to see this regional connection completed in the state park and will continue working with our partners on future phases of this trail.”

The trail is open to hiking, biking and other non-motorized transportation. A trail pass is not required.

The ribbon cutting will be held near the park office where the trail crosses the park road at Governor Nelson State Park.

