Partly Cloudy and Warm Today

Key Takeaways

Warm and sticky conditions today

Rain chances tonight

Beautiful weekend weather

Partly cloudy and warm conditions are expected for today. A cold front is approaching from the north and it will trigger a few scattered showers and storms through the evening and overnight hours. Highs expected into the lower to middle 80s.

We will wrap up the work week with a chance of some morning rain as that cold front moves through the area. Highs will be in the upper 70s. No severe weather is anticipated. This should push out Friday afternoon. Lows will dip back to the upper 50s Friday night. This will set the stage for a beautiful weekend. Highs on either side of 80 with mostly sunny skies and low humidity expected.

Things heat up and start to get a bit more active as we head into next week. With highs back to the middle 80s, humidity will increase and that will lead to storm chances making a return.

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 a.m. 63° Partly Cloudy 0% 9 a.m. 73° Partly Cloudy 0% 12 p.m. 79° Partly Cloudy 0% 3 p.m. 83° Partly Cloudy 0% 6 p.m. 83° Partly Cloudy 0%

