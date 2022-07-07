Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Delores Wade, a 92-year-old Portage woman living with multiple sclerosis, was granted a final wish from Moments Hospice and her daughters by taking a Dells Boat tour on the Wisconsin River.

Wade was a teacher in Portage for 30 years and enjoys nature.

“We’re all three together. This is the best gift ever,” Wade’s daughter Sara Zarnstorff said. “Our hearts are full. We’re bursting with joy and trying to hold back the tears.”

Zarnstorff said it’s emotional to see Wade enjoy the outdoors, something her mother’s battle with multiple sclerosis made nearly impossible. Due to her health condition the past three years, Wade has not been able to travel from her assisted care facility.

“We can see now that she’s on here all anxiety is gone, She has that big smile,” Zarnstorff said. “She wants her children to be happy and be together after she dies. That has been her biggest wish so for us to be together it’s her final wish.”

Wade’s caregiver Ashley Williams interprets her needs and said they two have built a special bond in the last year.

“I look forward to going to work every day because of her. That’s for sure. She just makes it better. She’s like a grandma to me,” Ashley said. “I finish her sentences. She’ll say two words and I know exactly what she wants to say.”

Wade’s 93rd birthday is on Sunday.

