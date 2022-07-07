Remembrance ceremony to be held in Sun Prairie for 2018 gas explosion first responders

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Company will be holding a remembrance ceremony on July 10 to honor those who responded to a gas leak and explosion in the city in 2018.

The ceremony will be in honor of the life of Captain Cory Barr and other public safety personnel who responded to the natural gas incident, according to Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue.

Back in July of 2018, there was a gas explosion which leveled a building and sent multiple firefighters to the hospital.

Since then, Captain Barr has been honored in a number of ways, including a statue, murals and renaming the Sun Prairie post office, among many other things.

The ceremony was described as semi-private, but members of the public are still welcome. It should last 20-30 minutes, says Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue.

By the request of the Barr Family and Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue, it would be an honor if people would stop by the statue at 135 N. Bristol to leave a note, a card, a flower, pay your respects or say a prayer to honor Captain Barr and the Public Safety Team.

