Several City of Madison beaches closed Thursday

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beaches around Lake Monona are closed for swimming Thursday due to elevated E. coli levels, Public Health Madison and Dane County announced.

The city cited in its daily beach status update that either elevated bacteria levels or present algae blooms was the reason for closing seven city beaches and one lake access point.

PHMDC explained that E. coli levels can rise in bodies of water when there is heavy rainfall, run-off and warmer temperatures.

The City of Madison listed these locations as being closed Thursday:

  • BB Clarke: Closed to due elevated levels of bacteria.
  • Esther: Closed due to elevated levels of bacteria.
  • Frost Woods: Closed due to elevated levels of bacteria.
  • Hudson Park Lake Access Point: Closed due to blue-green algae.
  • McDaniel Park: Closed due to blue-green algae.
  • Olbrich: Closed due to elevated levels of bacteria.
  • Olin: Closed due to elevated levels of bacteria.
  • Schluter: Closed due to elevated levels of bacteria.

The city stated that the beaches will reopen once their conditions are acceptable.

Over a dozen other beaches are currently open Thursday across the city, its website indicates.

