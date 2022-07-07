Solar energy celebration and information event to be held in Middleton

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton Sustainability Committee (MSC) will be hosting an event meant to celebrate and educate about clean solar energy on July 10.

The event is called Solarbration and it will be held from 2-4:30 p.m. in Lakeview Park in Middleton, according to MSC. It is in celebration of a recent municipal solar power installation in Middleton, at the Lakeview Shelter.

“We want area residents to celebrate with other good neighbors not only the progress the city of Middleton has made to combat climate change with clean energy, but to get excited about what we can still do,” explained Kermit Hovey, MSC Vice Chair, " increasing support and adoption of solar energy along with building greater awareness of the need for clean energy is an important way we can make a difference.”

Contractors and experts in the solar energy field will be in attendance to answer questions about how to add solar power to homes, according to MSC. In addition to that, multiple city leaders including Mayor Gurdip Brar, alders, and the new MSC Chair Kristy Pulvermacher, will speak on Middleton’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gases.

There will also be a number of kid-friendly activities including face painting, temporary tattoos, button making, solar power demonstration, and art activities.

Food will also be available for purchase from local business, Justveggiez, a vegan restaurant.

Attendees will also have the chance to enter free drawings for books and other prizes, according to MSC.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.