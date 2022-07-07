Strawberry picking season lasts longer at Fort Atkinson Farm

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strawberry season traditionally is over by the month of July. At Warm Belly Farm, the owners have found a way to make picking season last longer.

The hydroponic facility in Fort Atkinson sustainably grows over 20,000 strawberry plants in its greenhouse.

Owner Francis Wisniewski says the opportunity to pick berries in a farm like this is a pretty unique opportunity and something families may enjoy.

Picking at Warm Belly Farm is appointment based to make sure there are plenty of berries to choose from. Using a one-gallon bucket, you can pick up to 10 lbs of strawberries.

To make an appointment to pick berries, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.