Theresa man sentenced in deadly 2020 crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver in a deadly crash involving an ambulance nearly two years ago has learned his fate after pleading guilty in April to a homicide charge.

On Thursday, a Fond du Lac Co. judge ordered David Worley spend the next eight years behind bars following his conviction on a count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Additionally, the 30-year-old Theresa man will serve seven years of extended supervision upon his release.

“This is another tragic loss of life that should have never happened. It was caused by the defendant’s decision to drink and get behind the wheel of a vehicle,” District Attorney Eric Toney said following the sentencing hearing.

Worley’s sentence comes after a plea bargain struck earlier this year. In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to drop two other homicide-related charges, by negligent operation of a vehicle and by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

Prosecutors alleged Worley had a BAC of .213, more than two and a half times the legal limit, when he was tested after the September 15, 2020, crash, which killed his 21-year-old passenger.

“Families and friends of the victim have had their lives forever altered and this sentence will not undue the pain they have suffered and will continue to experience,” Toney continued.

His office explained Worley had been heading north on Main Street, in Fond du Lac, around 4:25 a.m. when he went through a red light at Johnson Street. Worley’s passenger was thrown from the vehicle when the vehicle they were in struck an ambulance that was carrying a patient.

Worley was eligible for up to 15 years in prison for the conviction and prosecutors had urged a 10 to 15 years sentence.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.