UWPD seeks hate crime charge enhancer against man cited for disorderly conduct

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Illinois man is facing disorderly conduct charges with a potential hate crime enhancer after shouting slurs at a UW staff member running on July 4th on Lakeshore Path, the UW Police Department said.

UWPD received a report about a potential hate crime two days after the incident, on Wednesday.

Police say the victim, a UW staff member of Asian descent, was running on Lakeshore Path near Lot 60 when a man allegedly started yelling racial slurs at him from inside a vehicle.

The 28-year-old alleged aggressor then proceeded to get out of the car and approached the victim. The report says that the victim feared for his life but that he was able to run away, according to UW Madison PD.

UWPD were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle the following day and made contact with the driver.

UW police are referring disorderly conduct charges to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office and is requesting it be raised to a hate crime.

