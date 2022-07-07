Advertisement

UWPD seeks hate crime charge enhancer against man cited for disorderly conduct

(NBC15)
By Brandon Landsberg and Gillian Rawling
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Illinois man is facing disorderly conduct charges with a potential hate crime enhancer after shouting slurs at a UW staff member running on July 4th on Lakeshore Path, the UW Police Department said.

UWPD received a report about a potential hate crime two days after the incident, on Wednesday.

Police say the victim, a UW staff member of Asian descent, was running on Lakeshore Path near Lot 60 when a man allegedly started yelling racial slurs at him from inside a vehicle.

The 28-year-old alleged aggressor then proceeded to get out of the car and approached the victim. The report says that the victim feared for his life but that he was able to run away, according to UW Madison PD.

UWPD were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle the following day and made contact with the driver.

UW police are referring disorderly conduct charges to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office and is requesting it be raised to a hate crime.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Church’s front door and signage were damaged by graffiti.
Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message
🎆🎇 Find your Fourth of July fireworks shows (and postponements ⛈⛈)
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse
The investigation into the Highland Park mass shooting continues.
Police: July 4 parade shooting suspect traveled to Madison area
Monkeypox Gfx
Wisconsin’s first case of monkeypox found in Dane Co.

Latest News

© Chairman of the Republican National Committee Reince Priebus speaks to delegates during an...
Nashville bid for GOP convention trips up in metro council
A suspect in the Chicago-area July 4 shooting has been charged with 7 counts of murder and more...
Madison SWAT teams mobilized after warning about Highland Park suspect
A phone belonging to the suspect in the Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park was found at a...
Phone found at Middleton auto shop in Highland Park shooting investigation
A family in Beloit is mourning a devastating loss. Armando Gonzalez is a father of seven...
Beloit family mourning the loss of beloved father of 7