Verona teen wins Wisconsin Doodle 4 Google, now competing for national prize

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Verona Area High School graduate Mike Jones is Wisconsin’s finalist in the Doodle 4 Google contest in the 10-12 Grade category that launched in January and is now in a pool to win a national prize.

K-12 students around the U.S. were invited to answer the prompt “I care for myself by...” through their art. He said his theme for the doodle was “Wellness Through the Mirrors.”

Jones’s response to the prompt was, “I care for myself by simply being myself. I enjoy nature and family. I feel wellness through my favorite foods and bubble baths. I feel my best with my sister and loved through my animals. Wellness is within me and looking back through my own reflection.”

The judges for the first round of the contest were actress and singer Selena Gomez, mental health nonprofit creator Elyse Fox and special education co-teacher Juliana Urtubey, but now it’s up to the public to narrow the competition.

Community members can vote for one piece of art per grade group, there are five groups total. The winner will then be decided based on the finalists from each group.

The winner will receive a $30,000 college scholarship and the winner’s school will receive a $50,000 technology grant. Their art will also be featured on the Google homepage for a day.

Voters can choose their finalists here. Voting runs from July 7 through July 12.

