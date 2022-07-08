Advertisement

5 fun activities to try in Madison this summer!

By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Summer is in full swing, and Madison has so much to offer during the warmer months.

BRAVA Magazine Editorial Director Shayna Mace joined NBC15′s Elizabeth Wadas on Thursday to talk about five fun and unique ideas to try out this summer in Madison.

To read the Summer Fun Guide feature, check out BRAVA magazine in print or online.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

