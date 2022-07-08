Advertisement

Beautiful Weekend Ahead

Make Some Outdoor Plans
Evening Forecast
Evening Forecast(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A cold front has pushed south of the area and that will take the rain and clouds with it as we move into tonight. With decreasing clouds, cooler temperatures tonight with lows into the middle 50s. Watch out for some patchy fog through early Saturday.

High pressure settles in for the weekend with just beautiful conditions. Mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs into the upper 70s. Clear Saturday night with middle 50s. More sunshine Sunday with temperatures just a bit warmer and into the lower 80s. Clouds will start to increase Sunday evening ahead of our next weathermaker.

A disturbance will move in Monday with a decent chance of showers and storms. Lingering shower chances possible Tuesday and Wednesday before some clearing the second half of the week. Temperatures will be at or above normal during this period.

