COVID-19 Vaccine clinic to be held at Beloit Farmer’s Market

AMI will be providing vaccines this Saturday at the market
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination clinic in Odessa, Texas, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. On Thursday, June 23, 2022, an expert panel is recommending Moderna's COVID-19 shots for kids ages 6 to 17, marking another step toward bringing a second brand of vaccine for kids in that age group.(Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP, File)
By Elizabeth Karnowski
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - AMI Expeditionary Healthcare will be operating a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Beloit Farmer’s Market on Saturday.

The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be open to the public. The farmer’s market can be found in downtown Beloit.

There is no cost to participate in the vaccination clinic. Participants also do not need proof of documentation or insurance, and no appointments are necessary. Those above the age of 6 months will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

AMI will also be doing booster shots. Individuals interested in receiving their booster must bring their vaccination cards.

Minors receiving vaccinations must be accompanied by a parent or guardian for proof of parental consent.

