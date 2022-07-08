COVID-19 Vaccine clinic to be held at Beloit Farmer’s Market

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - AMI Expeditionary Healthcare will be operating a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Beloit Farmer’s Market on Saturday.

The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be open to the public. The farmer’s market can be found in downtown Beloit.

There is no cost to participate in the vaccination clinic. Participants also do not need proof of documentation or insurance, and no appointments are necessary. Those above the age of 6 months will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

AMI will also be doing booster shots. Individuals interested in receiving their booster must bring their vaccination cards.

Minors receiving vaccinations must be accompanied by a parent or guardian for proof of parental consent.

