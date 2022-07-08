Four Wisconsin residents defy the odds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four Wisconsin residents hit the jackpot all at the same time.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, four lucky Wisconsinites won SuperCash!’s top prize of $350,000.

This rare feat has only happened two other times in the last five years.

The first time four players won on the same day was June 18, 2019, with every ticket being bought at Quick N Save in Racine, Wisconsin. Just two days later, a man from Lake Mills purchased eight winning tickets in Watertown, Wisconsin; four from Breslow’s Family Market and four from Kwik Trip.

The odds of winning the top-prize is one in 1,631,312.

Introduced in 1991, SuperCash! is one of the longest-running lottery games in the state.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.