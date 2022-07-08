Humidity relief this Weekend; Rain returns early next week
After a few Friday morning showers, sunshine rolls back in for the weekend - along with some cooler air!
Jul. 8, 2022
Key Takeaways
- Friday morning showers dissipate & allow for some afternoon sunshine
- The Weekend forecast features sunshine & cooler weather
- Showers & storms return early next week
Scattered showers are rolling thru southern Wisconsin this Friday morning. A few storms can’t be ruled out as a cold front moves in from the North. Severe weather is not expected. Rain chances and cloud cover dissipate later this afternoon & evening. High-pressure moves in & keeps the weekend clear. Sunshine is expected with highs in the upper 70s - lower 80s. Dew points will fall into the 50s - much more comfortable than the last couple of days.
Another round of showers & storms is expected on Monday as warm/humid surges in from the SW. A cold front will generate showers/storms Monday afternoon/evening. The rest of the week appears calm & sunny with high in the 80s.
|Temp
|Conditions
|Precipitation
|6 a.m.
|70°
|Chance Showers
|40%
|9 a.m.
|70°
|Chance Showers
|30%
|12 p.m.
|73°
|Partly Cloudy
|20%
|3 p.m.
|76°
|Partly Cloudy
|10%
|6 p.m.
|74°
|Mostly Sunny
|0%
