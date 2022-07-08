Humidity relief this Weekend; Rain returns early next week

Key Takeaways

Friday morning showers dissipate & allow for some afternoon sunshine

The Weekend forecast features sunshine & cooler weather

Showers & storms return early next week

Scattered showers are rolling thru southern Wisconsin this Friday morning. A few storms can’t be ruled out as a cold front moves in from the North. Severe weather is not expected. Rain chances and cloud cover dissipate later this afternoon & evening. High-pressure moves in & keeps the weekend clear. Sunshine is expected with highs in the upper 70s - lower 80s. Dew points will fall into the 50s - much more comfortable than the last couple of days.

Another round of showers & storms is expected on Monday as warm/humid surges in from the SW. A cold front will generate showers/storms Monday afternoon/evening. The rest of the week appears calm & sunny with high in the 80s.

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 a.m. 70° Chance Showers 40% 9 a.m. 70° Chance Showers 30% 12 p.m. 73° Partly Cloudy 20% 3 p.m. 76° Partly Cloudy 10% 6 p.m. 74° Mostly Sunny 0%

