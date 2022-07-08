Advertisement

Humidity relief this Weekend; Rain returns early next week

After a few Friday morning showers, sunshine rolls back in for the weekend - along with some cooler air!
Sunshine and lower humidity moves in for this weekend!
Sunshine and lower humidity moves in for this weekend!(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Friday morning showers dissipate & allow for some afternoon sunshine
  • The Weekend forecast features sunshine & cooler weather
  • Showers & storms return early next week

Scattered showers are rolling thru southern Wisconsin this Friday morning. A few storms can’t be ruled out as a cold front moves in from the North. Severe weather is not expected. Rain chances and cloud cover dissipate later this afternoon & evening. High-pressure moves in & keeps the weekend clear. Sunshine is expected with highs in the upper 70s - lower 80s. Dew points will fall into the 50s - much more comfortable than the last couple of days.

Another round of showers & storms is expected on Monday as warm/humid surges in from the SW. A cold front will generate showers/storms Monday afternoon/evening. The rest of the week appears calm & sunny with high in the 80s.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar
TempConditionsPrecipitation
6 a.m.70°Chance Showers40%
9 a.m.70°Chance Showers30%
12 p.m.73°Partly Cloudy20%
3 p.m.76°Partly Cloudy10%
6 p.m.74°Mostly Sunny0%
Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Church’s front door and signage were damaged by graffiti.
Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message
🎆🎇 Find your Fourth of July fireworks shows (and postponements ⛈⛈)
Robert ÒBobbyÓ E. Crimo III, 21, who is charged with seven counts first-degree murder, appears...
Highland Park shooting suspect considered Madison attack
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse
The investigation into the Highland Park mass shooting continues.
Police: July 4 parade shooting suspect traveled to Madison area

Latest News

A few showers tonight
Partly Cloudy and Warm Today
Warm and humid conditions are expected today.
Partly Cloudy and Warm Today
Rain Total
Small Rain Chances Ahead
July 5-6 rain totals
Quieter & cooler Wednesday