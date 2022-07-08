Ill. man back in a Wis. jail after high-speed chase

BRODHEAD, Wis. (WMTV) - Less than a week after he was released from Rock Co. jail on bond, an Illinois man was back behind bars after allegedly engaging law enforcement in a chase that began in eastern Green Co. and headed into Rock Co, reaching triple-digit speeds in the process.

The pursuit began late Thursday night when a Brodhead police officer reported seeing a silver Nissan pickup going nearly twice as fast as the posted 25 mph speed limit on 1st Street. After refusing to stop, the driver killed his lights and sped up, eventually surpassing 100 mph.

The pursuit ended in Orfordville, where State Hwy. 11 meets State Hwy. 213, because the former highway is closed between that point and Footville so a bridge can be replaced. The Brodhead Police Department alerted other Rock Co. law enforcement agencies.

The Beloit Police Department soon responded that its officers had stopped the pickup near Liberty Ave. and 6th Street and would wait for Brodhead officers to come get him. The suspect, identified as William Hoefle, was taken into custody, and his passenger released.

The Brodhead Police Department has referred charges against Hoefle of fleeing an officer, recklessly endangering safety, and bail-jumping. The police department noted 48-year-old Freeport, Illinois, man got out the Rock Co. jail on July 1 where he was booked for burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property.

