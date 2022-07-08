Advertisement

Merrill mom sentenced to 4 years prison in toddler’s death

Amber Boyd appears in court for initial appearance on child neglect resulting in death charges
Amber Boyd appears in court for initial appearance on child neglect resulting in death charges(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A Merrill mom will spend four years in prison for her role in her son’s death.

Amber Boyd reached a plea deal to avoid a jury trial in March . She was sentenced Thursday to 4 years in prison, and credited with 415 days already spent in custody.

The boy, then 16-months-old, died Nov. 12, 2020.

Investigators say the boy’s death was the result of several things but ultimately ruled it a neglect case. The autopsy findings noted 70-80 lesions on the boy’s body. Toxicology showed methamphetamine was in the boy’s system.

Boyd will also spend six years on extended supervision.

The boy’s father, Cody Robertson, is also charged. He will return to court later this month.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Church’s front door and signage were damaged by graffiti.
Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message
🎆🎇 Find your Fourth of July fireworks shows (and postponements ⛈⛈)
Robert ÒBobbyÓ E. Crimo III, 21, who is charged with seven counts first-degree murder, appears...
Highland Park shooting suspect considered Madison attack
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse
The investigation into the Highland Park mass shooting continues.
Police: July 4 parade shooting suspect traveled to Madison area

Latest News

Smoking blamed for Janesville fire that injured 1
In the wake of the Highland Park 4th of July Parade shooting, police across the Madison area...
Sun Prairie PD talks policing social media
Med Flight responding to crash outside DeForest
Med Flight responding to crash outside DeForest
Sun Prairie PD talks policing social media
Sun Prairie PD talks policing social media
Baraboo man lives with lingering COVID-19 symptoms for over two years
Baraboo man lives with lingering COVID-19 symptoms for over two years