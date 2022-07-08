Merrimac Ferry reopens after more than 3 days

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The popular Merrimac Ferry is running again after being closed for more than three days.

The ferry has been closed since Tuesday. Early that morning, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the ferry would be closed for repairs. Initially, the repairs were supposed to last hours; but later in the day, the agency came back and said it would remain closed until further notice.

Over the past few days, the agency did not indicate why the ferry had needed the repairs or what was being fixed.

The ferry serves as WIS 113 across the Wisconsin River between Columbia County and Sauk County.

During the closure, drivers needed to take alternate routes that included WIS 60, WIS 78, US 12 and Interstate 90/94.

