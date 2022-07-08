Advertisement

Middleton Police seek to reunite ferrets, owner(s)

Middleton Police find ferrets
Middleton Police find ferrets
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton Police are asking local residents if they or anyone they know are missing their furry friends after finding three ferrets this week, they announced in a Facebook Post.

One of these slinky animals was found near Maywood Avenue and Allen Boulevard this week, and two other were recovered from the same area later, officials said.

Though they might look similar to minks, these are domesticated ferrets that have become more popular in the US as pets in the past few years, according to the Humane Society of the United States.

If you are missing a ferret, The Middleton Police Department asks that you email tomkarman@sbcglobal.net or contact The Dane County Humane Society.

