Milwaukee Bucks officially sign MarJon Beauchamp

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks have signed 2022, first round draft pick, MarJon Beauchamp.

The 21-year-old, 197-pound forward was the Bucks’ first round pick this NBA draft, sitting at 24th overall.

“MarJon’s drive, focus and character have been infectious, and we’re excited to see his athleticism, defensive versatility, and basketball IQ impact our team,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “He will have a great opportunity to grow as a young player within our system and organization and we look forward to having him in Milwaukee.”

Beauchamp averaged 15.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 35.2 minutes per game in the G-League this past season, according to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Before playing with G-League’s Ignite, Beauchamp played one season with Yakima Valley College.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.