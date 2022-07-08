Advertisement

More counties fall to low COVID-19 community levels; Dane Co. still Medium

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. stands alone among all Wisconsin counties in the lower two-thirds of the state outside of the Milwaukee metropolitan area with an elevated COVID-19 community level, a new Department of Health Services map shows.

The weekly update, which is based on Centers for Disease Control data, put Madison’s home county in its medium category, along with Milwaukee Co. and three more that surround it. The other ten counties colored the yellow representing medium community levels are among the northernmost in the state.

Just a single county, Florence Co., which borders the Upper Peninsula, was rated as having high levels. The two counties that were at that level slipped back into medium category. The other 56 counties in Wisconsin all were considered as having low COVID-19 community levels.

CDC COVID-19 community levels
CDC COVID-19 community levels(Dept. of Health Services)

The CDC uses the number of cases per capita, weighed against hospitalization rates, to determine the community levels. While the federal agency provides a rough update daily and more thorough count is released weekly, which state health officials then use for its map.

The number of high and medium level counties has been on the decline in recent weeks. Last Friday, DHS reported only two of them as being high and 18 medium counties.

