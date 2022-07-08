Police: 2 search warrants in Rock Co. net 2 cocaine related arrests

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pair of search warrants served at Janesville apartment complex led to a pair of arrests on cocaine-related allegations.

According to the Janesville Police Department, its officers served the warrants Thursday evening at two apartments, located at 2323 Harvard Dr., at around 7:15 p.m. The warrants were obtained as the department investigates the selling of drugs in that part of the city.

The 39-year-old man who lives at one of the apartments, Johntile Alexander, was booked on five counts each of delivery of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school and maintaining a drug trafficking place as well as single counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers spotted Marcellous Wright, who lives in the other apartment, leaving his home and caught up to the 31-year-old during a traffic stop, the police department reported. He was booked on three counts each of delivery of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school and maintaining a drug trafficking place, along with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

As of late Thursday night, both men remained in the Rock Co. jail and were awaiting their first court appearance.

