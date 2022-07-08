Public defender appointed Iowa Co. DA

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An attorney who currently defends people charged with criminal acts will now be tasked with getting suspects convicted. On Friday, Zachary Leigh was tapped by the governor’s office to take over as Iowa Co. District Attorney.

For Leigh, the new role is a bit of a homecoming. In the statement announcing his appointment, the UW Law School alum highlighted his Iowa Co. roots, saying, “having been born and raised here, I care deeply about Iowa County and its people. I cannot wait to get to work for them.”

Leigh will fill the upcoming vacancy when the county’s current top prosecutor, Matthew Allen, moves on to the Iowa Co. Circuit Court. Leigh will serve the remainder of Allen’s term, which expires in January 2025, Gov. Tony Evers office explained.

“Zachary Leigh is an excellent attorney who is committed to evidence-based decision making and will seek pragmatic solutions that protect and benefit the entire community,” said Gov. Evers. “I have no doubt that he will be a great district attorney for Iowa County.”

According to the governor’s office, Leigh has served in the State Public Defender’s Office in La Crosse and Lancaster. He has also been a public defender in Crawford, Grant, Iowa, and Vernon counties, in each case serving alone in that role.

In Evers’ statement, Allen expressed confidence in his successor, saying, “it gives me comfort to know the DA’s Office will be in good hands going forward.”

