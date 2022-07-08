Several Madison beaches remain closed Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several Madison beaches are closed for swimming for the second day in a row Friday, the City of Madison announced.

The city cited in its daily beach status update that either elevated E. coli levels or present algae blooms were the reason for closing seven city beaches and one lake access point.

PHMDC explained on Thursday that E. coli levels can rise in bodies of water when there is heavy rainfall, run-off and warmer temperatures.

The City of Madison listed these locations as being closed Friday:

BB Clarke: Closed to due elevated levels of bacteria.

Esther: Closed due to elevated levels of bacteria.

Frost Woods: Closed due to elevated levels of bacteria.

Hudson Park Lake Access Point: Closed due to blue-green algae.

McDaniel Park: Closed due to blue-green algae.

Olbrich: Closed due to elevated levels of bacteria.

Olin: Closed due to blue-green algae.

Schluter: Closed due to elevated levels of bacteria.

The city stated that the beaches will reopen once their conditions are acceptable.

Over a dozen other beaches are currently open Friday across the city, its website indicates.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.