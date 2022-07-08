Advertisement

Smoking blamed for Janesville fire that injured 1

Of the three adults inside, one was taken to a local hospital with burn injuries.
(KCRG)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire at a home in Janesville forced three people to evacuate.

The City of Janesville Fire Department responded to a home on South River Road early Friday morning around 2 a.m. where they immediately spotted a couch that was on fire.

Engine 812 reportedly saw heavy fire. Nineteen firefighters got the fire under control quickly, managing to keep it contained to the first floor. However, smoke and heat damage was spotted throughout the home.

Of the three adults inside, one was taken to a local hospital with burn injuries. Another went to be evaluated. No firefighters were hurt during the fire.

Its origin appears to be unintentional, according to Janesville Fire Department. There is no estimate on property damage costs at this time.

The City of Janesville Police and Alliant Energy helped stop the fire.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Church’s front door and signage were damaged by graffiti.
Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message
🎆🎇 Find your Fourth of July fireworks shows (and postponements ⛈⛈)
Robert ÒBobbyÓ E. Crimo III, 21, who is charged with seven counts first-degree murder, appears...
Highland Park shooting suspect considered Madison attack
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse
The investigation into the Highland Park mass shooting continues.
Police: July 4 parade shooting suspect traveled to Madison area

Latest News

In the wake of the Highland Park 4th of July Parade shooting, police across the Madison area...
Sun Prairie PD talks policing social media
Med Flight responding to crash outside DeForest
Med Flight responding to crash outside DeForest
Sun Prairie PD talks policing social media
Sun Prairie PD talks policing social media
Baraboo man lives with lingering COVID-19 symptoms for over two years
Baraboo man lives with lingering COVID-19 symptoms for over two years