Smoking blamed for Janesville fire that injured 1

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire at a home in Janesville forced three people to evacuate.

The City of Janesville Fire Department responded to a home on South River Road early Friday morning around 2 a.m. where they immediately spotted a couch that was on fire.

Engine 812 reportedly saw heavy fire. Nineteen firefighters got the fire under control quickly, managing to keep it contained to the first floor. However, smoke and heat damage was spotted throughout the home.

Of the three adults inside, one was taken to a local hospital with burn injuries. Another went to be evaluated. No firefighters were hurt during the fire.

Its origin appears to be unintentional, according to Janesville Fire Department. There is no estimate on property damage costs at this time.

The City of Janesville Police and Alliant Energy helped stop the fire.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.