Sun Prairie PD talks policing social media

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the wake of the Highland Park 4th of July Parade shooting, police across the Madison area are imploring people to report suspicious or disturbing activity. From the Madison Police Department to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, they request extenders for kids and what they find on social media.

In Sun Prairie, police Lt. Ryan Cox says other people coming forward with reports is crucial, especially when reporting what goes online.

“As an aunt or an article or a cousin or friend is going to know your pattern more than anybody else,” said Cox on the insight family and friends hold on social media. “Because you know that person better and you know what potential that type of behavior as well.”

Cox added the relationship the department has with local schools is critical. It allows for a source in the schools the department can utilize to communicate with students. It is also a way for students to report things to their schools and have that information get back to the police.

“I would suggest that keeping those partnerships, keeping communication between entities that have some beneficial relationships already formed and are willing to divulge information is paramount,” said Cox.

Cox says the SPPD holds two training sessions each year at area schools, covering security topics, including social media response. And he adds that the report can prove crucial for the people creating the post too.

“It does not mean that somebody automatically gets rights taken away or medical charges or anything like that,” said Cox of a report. “It means that at least it makes a notification so that we can, or the proper entity can look into it, and potentially provide services to that person in need, or prevent something terrible from happening.”

Like the MPD and sheriff’s office, Cox says if you notice something disturbing, or a pattern of unusual activity, say something. A sentiment echoed by a spokesperson for Meta, who says you can file a report in the help centers for Facebook and Instagram.

