Suspect in homicide outside of Beloit high school bound over for trial

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man outside of Beloit Memorial High School will be heading to trial, a Rock County court commissioner decided Friday.

Amaree Goodall, 19, appeared virtually for a preliminary hearing. He is accused of first-degree reckless homicide.

Detective Amber Davies with the City of Beloit Police Department testified during the hearing, describing the fight that occurred following a basketball game back on Jan. 29 before the shooting. She also identified the suspect based on a description from a witness.

During cross examination, the defense argued that the citizen witness had only used clothing to describe the suspect, never saw his face and described the suspected shooter as 5′8″ and 125 pounds. The criminal complaint lists Goodall’s height and weight as 6′3″ and 179. The detective said that she didn’t know where the information came from or how tall Goodall was because she had never met him in person.

The defense also argued that the witness did not know Goodall by name. Davies replied that the witness was able to pick out the alleged shooter from surveillance video.

The defense objected to the state’s motion to bind over Goodall for trial, but Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer said there was probable cause to move forward and ultimately sided with the prosecution. An arraignment will be scheduled next for the suspect to enter his plea.

Goodall is accused of killing Jion Broomfield following a Jan. 29 basketball game between the Beloit Memorial High School and Madison’s La Follette High School. An arrest warrant on that count was issued on Feb. 16.

Goodall’s cash bond was set at $500,000 on April 12.

